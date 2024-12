CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Freedom Confectionery Elvin Willgrass, VP of sales, talks consumer trends in the vegan candy category, and what's new for the brand. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We recently talked with Elvin Willgrass, VP of sales, Freedom Confectionery, about how the company tracks consumer taste trends, and keeps an eye out for emerging trends.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

