HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy, is debuting its newest flavor in stick form: HI-CHEW Blue Raspberry. Originally a standout in the HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix, this flavor is now available on its own stick packaging, the brand says.

Following the release of HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix in 2022, Blue Raspberry reportedly became a favorite flavor amongst brand fans. While staying true to the brand's fruit-forward roots and signature double-layer, Blue Raspberry aims to expand beyond traditional fruit flavors.

As part of the brand's commitment to innovation and delivering new flavor experiences, HI-CHEW strives to be at the forefront of flavor innovation. In March 2021, a Neilson survey administered by HI-CHEW showed that Blue Raspberry ranks as a top choice among Gen Z and Millennial consumers. This led to the inclusion of Blue Raspberry in the HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix, along with Blue Hawaii and Rainbow Sherbet. The Blue Raspberry Stick is the first introduction to the brand's classic stick format since Sweet & Sour Watermelon in 2020.

"HI-CHEW is constantly seeking ways to expand our flavor offerings as well as the format of our current product portfolio," says Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "With its unique flavor profiles, Fantasy Mix was one of the most innovative products we've introduced to consumers and has since stood out in retailers with its whimsical packaging. Our stick offerings hold some of our most popular flavors, and we're thrilled that Blue Raspberry has joined the roster."

The HI-CHEW Blue Raspberry Stick is currently available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.