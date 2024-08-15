Over the past decade, snacking has surged in popularity. According to the 2024 IFIC Food & Health Survey, 74% of Americans report snacking at least once every day. In fact, more than half (56%) of Americans replace traditional meals with snacking or by eating smaller meals.

Whether it is a quick mini-meal, energy boost before a workout, a sweet treat at night, or a salty snack to enjoy with friends, one thing is clear: Americans love snacks. Given its growing importance, the latest International Food Information Council (IFIC) Spotlight Survey: American Consumer Perceptions of Snacking further examines how consumers approach snacking, the types of snacks they choose, and their definitions of the term.

“While it is evident that Americans’ snacking behaviors and habits have evolved, we wanted to explore why,” IFIC President & CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, says. “Looking at snacking motivators is key to understanding how to help consumers find ways to ‘level up’ their meals and snacks, while also maintaining the joy and satisfaction snacking brings.”

Decoding what makes a snack

Given the lack of a consistent definition of a snack, IFIC sought to gain alignment on terminology from consumers. According to the latest IFIC Spotlight Survey, most Americans define a snack as “eating or drinking something between meals” (89%), while less than 1 in 10 would instead call it “grazing,” “a mini meal,” “a treat,” or “picking.”

Nearly 15% of Americans say their typical snack contains similar foods as their typical meals, but in smaller portions (14%), and 11% report that their typical snack contains similar foods in similar portions as their typical meal.

Still, while data suggest Americans are mindful of calorie intake, interestingly, half of Americans do not set calorie goals when snacking. Among those who say they have a target, 17% of consumers aim for 200 calories per snack, while only 10% aim for 100 calories.

Which foods are Americans grabbing for snacks? Sweet (59%), salty (58%), and crunchy (48%) foods take the top slots, and nearly half of snacks are paired with a beverage. When asked what type of food they seek in their typical snack, most Americans seek fruit (58%), compared to only one-third who report vegetables. Protein, as well as grains, contend for second place.

“Data from the latest IFIC Spotlight Survey align with what we’ve seen consumers prioritize before. Fruit is a sweet yet healthy snack that can be easy to pack and eat on the go, which hits on both taste and convenience,” Milton Stokes, PhD, MPH, RD, FAND, IFIC senior director, food & nutrition, explains. “People are also seeking protein, which is a necessary nutrient in helping them feel satiated and satisfied. And, according to our data, 56% of Americans choose snacks to satisfy their hunger between meals.”

Understanding consumers' snacking duality

It is not just important to look at what foods and beverages consumers are choosing, but also when they are snacking. More Americans say they snack in the afternoon and evening, yet morning snacks get the highest “healthy” rating.

Consumers report that their late-night snacks are the least healthy. This insight raises further questions about what motivates their choices and what benefits they seek from different snacking occasions—whether it is a treat after a long day, a stress reliever, or a form of reward.

“What’s interesting is that when we asked consumers why they snack, their first response was purely functional: to satisfy their hunger (45%) followed closely by enjoyment with 41% claiming it provides an extra treat or indulgence in their day,” Stokes says. “Conversely, only 15% of consumers choose a snack because it is healthy.”

“Unlike other meals, this latest IFIC Spotlight Survey speaks to snacking’s ambiguity, complexity, and the need for context. Snacking holds different roles for different people at different times,” Stokes explains.

Evolving Americans' snacking behaviors and habits toward health

While only 15% of consumers report they reach for a snack because it is healthy, the data show that Americans want support to improve the healthfulness of their snacks, including ideas for healthy, portable snacks; tips for planning and preparing snacks in advance (currently two in three say their snacks are more spontaneous than planned); and more information about what a healthy snack includes.

“We see consumers’ interest and enthusiasm for healthy snacking as an amazing invitation to food and nutrition communicators everywhere and in every setting where consumers eat and enjoy food,” Reinhardt Kapsak declares.

Kapsak adds, “While most Americans do not consume the daily dietary guidance recommendations for fruits, vegetables, dairy, and whole grains, nearly everyone snacks. Given snacking’s widespread popularity and its role in our daily enjoyment, it is important to reconsider, reframe and redefine healthy snacking behaviors to improve the health of all Americans.”

Read the full survey here.

Methodology

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) commissioned an online survey among U.S. consumers to measure knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about snacking. Data was collected from May 9-13 via an online survey of 1,000 Americans aged 18 years to 80+ years, and responses were weighted to ensure proportional results. The Bayesian confidence level for the survey sample (n=1000) is 3.5, which is roughly equivalent to a margin of error of ±3.1 at the 95% confidence level.

