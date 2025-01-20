Flipz has introduced a new limited-edition product, Blueberry Donut, exclusively at 7-Eleven stores across the U.S. According to the brand, the new flavor will appeal to consumers with its sweet, salty, and crunchy flavor combination.

Inspired by the berry-flavored sweet breakfast treat, the item pairs the flavors of the fried dough item and juicy blueberries on baked pretzels.

Recent introductions from the candy brand include:

