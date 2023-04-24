pladis Global's brand Flipz has released a new flavor of its Stuff'D pretzels: Double Peanut Butter.

The perfect mix of salty and sweet, Flipz STUFF’D Double Peanut Butter filled pretzels were developed in partnership with 7-Eleven and are available at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations now through June, with a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a six-ounce bag.

Flipz Stuff'D are bite-sized pretzel nuggets stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in sweet milk chocolate. For more information go to Flipz.com, Instagram: Flipz, or Facebook: FlipzChocolateCoveredPretzels.