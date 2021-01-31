Company: pladis Global

Website: www.pladisglobal.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.09-$3.49

Product Snapshot: Snacking just got a lot more fun! Introducing Flipz Stuff'D and Flipz Bites, the newest creations in the Flipz collection of chocolate-covered pretzel snacks.

These days it's the little things that make us smile, like discovering a new streaming series the family loves to watch together or good friends whooping it up at a drive-by birthday parade. Flipz Stuff'D will bring a smile to your face with every mouthful. Flipz Stuff'D are bite-sized pretzel nuggets stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in sweet milk chocolate. It's double the flavor in each poppable bite and the perfect balance of salty, sweet, and crunchy that is known from Flipz!

"As a brand, we are cheering on everyone knowing they are doing their best and we hope that Flipz can be an easy way for families to celebrate the small wins and share a moment of joy together," says Carlos Canals, general manager, pladis North America. "Our new products aim to break up basic snack routines and add a little fun and delight throughout the day."

Got through that umpteenth zoom meeting? Learned 4th grade math so you can help the kids with their homework? Celebrate daily victories with Flipz Bites—Gooey caramel and crunchy salted pretzel balls coated in sweet milk chocolate that deliver the perfect, salty, sweet, and crunchy combination in an on-the-go bar. Each bar contains 3 snackable clusters- perfect for celebrating grateful moments and daily victories.

Flipz Stuff'D SRP: 3.5 Oz Peg Bag, $2.79, 6.0 oz Stand Up Pouch, $3.49.

Flipz Bites SRP: 1.52 oz, $1.09.

Sold nationwide at select stores March 2021—prices may vary

Flipz Stuff'D and Flipz Bites join the Flipz family of chocolate-covered pretzels taking the combination of salty, sweet, and crunchy to new heights. For more information go to: www.Flipz.com, Instagram: Flipz, or Facebook: FlipzChocolateCoveredPretzels.