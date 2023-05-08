Flipz, the chocolate covered pretzel brand, is twisting two celebrated state fair snacks into pretzel form this summer. The brand is rolling out an all-new Flipz State Fair lineup in two varieties intended to take consumers’ taste buds on a flavorful ride.

The two new offerings (Flipz State Fair Churros and Flipz State Fair Strawberry Shortcake), according to the producer, bring the mouthwatering excitement of the concession stand staples that inspired the flavors, with no admission ticket required to get a taste:

Flipz State Fair Churros: Flipz's signature salty and crunchy pretzels are coated in a cinnamon sugar churro-flavored coating and drizzled with creamy milk chocolate to take taste buds on a state fair adventure packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Flipz State Fair Strawberry Shortcake: For a new twist on the light and fruity concession that perfectly balances salty and sweet, Flipz pretzels are coated in fresh strawberry, sweet cream, and buttery cake flavored coating.

"As a brand, we are all about bringing fun and flavor to our fans wherever they are. The state fair is such an exciting staple moment of the summer season, and we were inspired by that energy" shares Simge Weinling-Dogrular, head of marketing, Pladis Americas. "With our Flipz State Fair offerings, we are bringing much-needed fun to everyday routines with snacks that transport our fans to thrilling times with family and friends at the state fair with every bite."

The amusement park-inspired flavors are available now through September at select retailers, including Albertsons, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, ShopRite, and Publix, while supplies last.

For more Flipz flavor innovation, fans can also check out the all-new Flipz STUFF'D Double Peanut Butter, featuring a pretzel nugget stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in delectable peanut butter flavored coating. Any peanut butter lover's dream, the salty, sweet, and crunchy snack is available now exclusively at 7-Eleven.