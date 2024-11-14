Pladis' pretzel brand, Flipz, is unwrapping two new limited-edition holiday products. Flipz Snickerdoodle Flavored Covered Pretzels and Flipz Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels are currently available at select retailers, including Stop & Shop, Albertsons, CVS, and Dollar Tree, while supplies last.

Flipz's new holiday collection puts a new spin on classic holiday flavors, including:

Flipz Snickerdoodle Flavored Covered Pretzels: Includes cinnamon sugar notes of homemade snickerdoodle cookies.

Includes cinnamon sugar notes of homemade snickerdoodle cookies. Flipz Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels: Cocoa-flavored pretzels with a crushed peppermint candy topping for a minty twist.

"Flipz innovation is driven by a desire to address consumers' love of sweet, salty, and crunchy combinations. This year we're thrilled to help consumers celebrate the magic of the holidays with the flavors they crave," says Shivani Arora, marketing director, pladis Americas. "There are endless possibilities to enjoy Flipz Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Hot Cocoa Flavored Covered Pretzels as we try to 'Flipz everything' by bringing an unexpected and fun twist to the brand experience."

