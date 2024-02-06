Nuts.com understands the importance of celebrating love in all its forms, which is why it's debuting collections of nuts and cookies for Valentine's Day this year.
Its Valentine's Day Gift tins allows consumers to experience Valentine's Day classics with a Nuts.com flair, and its chocolates cater to those with a sweet tooth.
Nuts.com's Valentine's Day offerings for 2024 include:
- (New) Valentine’s Day Cookie Tin: Includes four types of mini cookies/pieces: Double Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Oatmeal Raisin, and Chocolate Chip. SRP: $39.99
- (New) Strawberry Chocolate Valentine's Gift Box: The new Valentine's Day themed gift box includes Organic Strawberry Granola Bark, Dark Chocolate Almond Bark, Valentine Chocolate Covered Pretzel Bites, Gummy Cherries, Red, Pink & White Dark Chocolate Almonds, Strawberry Covered Pretzels, Sparkling Rosé Cordials, and Dried Strawberries. SRP: $59.99
- (New) Valentine's Popcorn Pretzel Gift Mix: Indulge in a blend of sweet and salty with Nuts.com Valentine’s Popcorn Pretzel Gift Mix, featuring a medley of flavors: rich chocolate candies, crunchy strawberry-coated pretzels, and lusciously sweet caramel-coated popcorn. SRP: $14.99
- Valentine's Day Gift Mix: The mix includes Caramel Coated Popcorn, Strawberry Covered Pretzels, and Kopper’s Milkies in Red, White, and Pink. SRP: $19.99
- Sweethearts Valentines Gift Pack: The collection includes 24 nut-free and dairy-free single-serve packs, which can be personalized with the recipient’s name. Inside, consumers will find four of each: Gummy Triple Hearts, Gummy Peach Hearts, Sour Sanded Gummy Hearts, Conversation Hearts, Sour Cherry Hearts, and Gummy Smoochers. SRP: $34.99.
- Chocolate Covered Pretzel Collection: Indulge in a decadent mix of rich ﬂavors sprinkled with sea salt. Ideal for self-proclaimed pretzel lovers and chocoholics alike, this selection is presented in a gourmet gift tin. Inside includes Chocolate Toﬀee, Dark Chocolate Covered, Yogurt Covered, and Strawberry Covered Pretzels. SRP: $39.99
- Nuts About You Valentine Tin: SRP: $34.99
- Better Together Valentine Collection: Bundled in a gourmet gift tin, the Better Together Valentine Collection packs together Chocolate Covered Almonds, Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Nutzittle Crunch, and Butter Toﬀee Mixed Nuts. SRP: $39.99
- Sugar-Free Tin of Indulgent Treats: Sugar-free Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Milk Chocolate Peanuts, and Yogurt Raisins. SRP: $39.99
- Chocolate Supreme Tin: Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds, Milk Chocolate Covered Pecans, Milk Chocolate Covered Cashews, and Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins. SRP: $39.99