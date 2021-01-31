Graham Packaging has launched a new website and corporate identity. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company is reintroducing itself to reinforce and elevate its commitment to smart, sustainable packaging.

“I am thrilled to be part of this pivotal moment for Graham Packaging as we launch into a new era of inspired, one-of-a-kind packaging that poses minimal impact to the planet,” said Mike King, chief executive officer, Graham Packaging. “Our new branding and website reflect the drive and enthusiasm we all have to position ourselves as a leader and innovator of sustainable packaging solutions.”

With vibrant splashes of color and inspired insights from designers, the new Graham Packaging website exhibits the ingenuity and creative spirit that is the heart of its operations. The company’s ability to consistently “build a better bottle” is demonstrated through collaboration and innovative problem solving that results in both a happy customer and a cleaner world.

As a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation pledge, which aims to create a circular economy, Graham Packaging leads in the charge to create a wide range of sustainable packaging solutions. These include lightweighting through an innovative extrusion blow molding process, rescuing ocean-bound plastics and creating opaque resins that can be detected through recycling streams.

“Since the conversion of a metal oil can into safer, cleaner and lighter plastic packaging, Graham Packaging has consistently pushed the boundaries to deliver creative solutions that support global sustainability goals,” added King. “Our best days are ahead, knowing we have the people and technology in place to create sustainable solutions that care for future generations.”

To visit the new Graham Packaging website, please go to https://www.grahampackaging.com/web.