Oterra, a producer of natural colors and color solutions for snacks, bakery, confectionery, and more, has introduced its Color Trends 2025.

The trends blend Oterra’s proprietary insights, input from market partners, and inspiration from diverse global sources.

“We eat with our eyes first,” says Global Head of Marketing for Oterra Vibeke Haislund. “Color shapes how we think a food or drink taste. But how does natural color tap into the big mega trends today like digitalization, personalization, health and wellness, and sustainability?"

“Oterra has identified four trends that bring together these overarching mega trends, natural colors, and consumer preferences to create expertly curated color palettes that offer a visual guide to bring captivating food and beverage concepts to life," she says.

Four trends shaping the future

Oterra’s Color Trends 2025 showcases multiple ways to incorporate natural color into food and beverage products, to deliver inspiration across categories that resonate with consumer desires. Each trend offers a unique way to captivate consumers and enhance brand storytelling:

Beyond green: More than a promise: consumers want action. This trend highlights environmental and social causes with a focus on authenticity and measurable impact. While green is the global color of sustainability, Oterra suggests color palettes of Earth tones, Straw yellow, and Sky blue to promote a broader, more diverse approach.

Out of the blue: Rules are meant to be broken. Bold, unexpected color combinations challenge convention, delivering surprises that delight consumers and spark curiosity, such as Peculiar purple, Mystic Magenta, or Radical green.

True colors: A spectrum of wellness. Functional, better-for-you products that nourish the body and uplift the mind, with personalization that not only meets health needs but also elevates consumers' emotional experience. Strong emotional colors such as Powerful red, Sunny yellow, or Cozy brown can match consumers' moods and lifestyles.

Natural reality: Technology meets nature. AI has the power to reimagine possibilities, from novel flavor combinations to groundbreaking product ideas. But it's the richness and authenticity of real food that brings these visions to life.

“We’ve created Color Trends 2025 to empower our customers to create and revitalize their products with confidence,” says Stella Munhoz, marketing manager at Oterra. “This isn’t just about colors—it’s about storytelling, innovation, and creating meaningful connections with consumers.”

