Just Born's Peeps brand, known for its marshmallow treats, is partnering with Serendipity3, located on New York City's Upper East Side, to bring fans Brunchin' with Peeps, a pop-up event. From March 26 through Easter Sunday on April 20, consumers can indulge in this one-of-a-kind experience that will feature over-the-top Peeps-themed décor, new menu creations, plus photo-ops.

Serendipity3, the NYC landmark famed for its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, will be completely transformed into a world of Peeps Marshmallow Peeps plushies, a celebration of all things Peeps.

"The vibrant energy and playful spirit of the Peeps Brand perfectly aligns with the creative nature of Serendipity3," says Joe Calderone, creative director for Serendipity3. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Peeps to add some extra special Peepsonality to our space and can't wait for fans to experience this one-of-a-kind celebration of spring and Easter—it's going to be an unforgettable event!"

Brunch-goers will also be treated to a specially curated menu featuring four dishes that blend Peeps with the flair of Serendipity. Consumers can indulge in a twist on Serendipity3's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, now transformed into a cotton candy sensation made with Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

Also on the menu:

Peeps Hot Chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a Peeps bunny

Peeps Bunny "Dirt" Sundae, made with Peeps Chocolate Pudding Flavored Bunnies

Peeps Belgian Waffles, topped with colorful Peeps marshmallow bunnies

"Peeps has been at the heart of springtime traditions for generations, and Brunchin' with Peeps at Serendipity3 allows us to take that joy to a new level, giving fans a new and exciting way to celebrate the season," says Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the brand, we're hopeful that this experience encourages everyone to embrace the playful energy of Easter and create sweet memories with loved ones that will last a lifetime."

Reservations for the Brunchin' with Peeps pop-up experience are now available. Seating will run from March 26 through Easter Sunday on April 20, 2025, at Serendipity3's Upper East Side NYC location, with brunch served during all hours the restaurant is open. While the brunch menu will also be available at the Times Square location, the fully Peeps-themed experience will be exclusive to the Upper East Side location. Patrons can visit the Resy link here to secure their spot and experience this colorful, Marshmallow-filled brunch celebration to kick off the Easter season.

