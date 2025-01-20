That’s it. has announced it is expanding its lineup at Costco with the introduction of its Organic Energy Mini Fruit Bars to the retailer’s Northwest region. The 15-count variety pack includes three flavors: Mango Lime, Tropical Passion, and Piña Colada. Made with real fruit, no added sugars, and 100mg of clean caffeine sourced from premium coffee, these Minis offer a delicious and convenient energy boost for on-the-go shoppers.

“We debuted our Energy Blends nationwide last year at Walmart, and we’re excited to bring them to Costco, where we’ve already seen great success with our 2-ingredient Mini Fruit Bars,” says Katie Eshuys, president of That’s it. “The start of the year is the perfect time to introduce a snackable energy option as people seek healthier ways to fuel their busy lives.”

