American Bakery has announced its Madeleines are now available in Sam’s Club warehouse stores. The bite-sized baked items, according to the company, are suitable for a number of snacking occasions, including dessert or with a cup of coffee in the morning.

The producer states the items (offered at the stores in 28-oz containers) are made with simple ingredients and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Baked using a traditional French-style recipe, these buttery-soft, cake-like cookies are intended to give consumers a treat that is not overly sweet.

