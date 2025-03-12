CandyRific launches Easter 2025 offerings
The brand is partnering with Haribo and Paw Patrol on branded items.
CandyRific has teamed up with the Haribo brand and PAW Patrol for candy fans, sticker stampers, and light-up bracelets for the Easter holiday. The holiday offerings include the Haribo Goldbear character atop a fan, plus light-up bracelets and sticker stampers with the pups from Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s hit animated series PAW Patrol.
The new products include:
- Haribo Easter-themed candy fans: The Haribo Easter-themed Candy Fan features the Haribo Goldbear holding Easter eggs. Each fan lights up and includes 0.40-oz of Haribo Goldbears. SRP: $5.99-$7.99
- Paw Patrol-themed sticker stampers: The Sticker Stampers are over six inches tall and feature characters Skye, Chase, Marshall, and Rubble. Underneath the character is a stamp and the rounded portion of the stamper base is where a roll of character-themed stickers are kept. Each includes 0.53-oz of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). SRP: $2.99-$3.99
- Paw Patrol-themed light-up bracelets: The Light-Up Bracelets come with 0.35-oz of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Consumers can press the character button to see the bracelet light up. The bracelets are available in Chase, Marshall, and Skye characters. SRP: $2.99-$3.99.
