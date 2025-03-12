CandyRific launches Easter 2025 offerings

CandyRific has teamed up with the Haribo brand and PAW Patrol for candy fans, sticker stampers, and light-up bracelets for the Easter holiday. The holiday offerings include the Haribo Goldbear character atop a fan, plus light-up bracelets and sticker stampers with the pups from Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s hit animated series PAW Patrol.

The new products include:

Haribo Easter-themed candy fans: The Haribo Easter-themed Candy Fan features the Haribo Goldbear holding Easter eggs. Each fan lights up and includes 0.40-oz of Haribo Goldbears. SRP: $5.99-$7.99

Paw Patrol-themed sticker stampers: The Sticker Stampers are over six inches tall and feature characters Skye, Chase, Marshall, and Rubble. Underneath the character is a stamp and the rounded portion of the stamper base is where a roll of character-themed stickers are kept. Each includes 0.53-oz of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). SRP: $2.99-$3.99

Paw Patrol-themed light-up bracelets: The Light-Up Bracelets come with 0.35-oz of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Consumers can press the character button to see the bracelet light up. The bracelets are available in Chase, Marshall, and Skye characters. SRP: $2.99-$3.99.

