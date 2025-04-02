Reese's debuts PB&J Big Cups

Yesterday, Hershey's Reese's brand pulled the ultimate prank, convincing its patrons that Reese’s was officially getting into the sandwich business, by introducing an upgrade to PB&Js: Reese’s Chocolate Bread.

Today, on National PB&J Day, the brand is revealing the actual surprise: Reese’s PB&J Big Cups. Each pack contains either strawberry or grape filling, wrapped in its signature chocolate and peanut butter.

“Reese’s is all about having fun. Teasing the idea of us ‘getting into the sandwich business’ was a playful way to spark conversation," says Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at Reese’s. "All kidding aside, this was the most obvious next move for us. PB&J is an all-time classic, and Reese’s was always the missing piece—so we fixed it! Putting our spin on the iconic sandwich wasn’t just about great taste; it was about bringing back that feel-good nostalgia with every bite.”

Reese’s PB&J Big Cups are now available at retailers nationwide for a limited time in standard, king, and snack-size multipacks. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

