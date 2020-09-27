Company: Hershey's

Website: www.hersheys.com/en_us/home.html

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.49-$3.79

Product Snapshot: This year has made the Reese's brand salty, and we're not afraid to admit it—with our words or our Reese's cups. Introducing: Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels.

New Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels are a twist on the classic cup that's bigger, saltier and packed with delicious pretzels. And the best part? You can get your hands on the newest addition to the Reese's lineup this November.

Finally, a product that represents how we're all feeling in 2020. We're keeping it together on the outside, but we're salty on the inside.

To introduce Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels, you may have noticed some salty tweets from us—but you know we're just saying what you're thinking.

"Let's face it, we're all feeling a little bit salty this year," said Ian Norton, Reese's senior director, Reese's brand. "In true Reese's fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels."

Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in a 1.3 oz. standard size/single cup (SRP $1.49) and a 2.6 oz. king size/two cup (SRP $2.09) and will be available November 2020.* Additionally, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures (SRP $3.79) will be available in January 2021.* Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be a permanent addition to the Reese's line-up at retailers nationwide.

Oh, and we should probably also mention, there's one more salty savior coming too—Reese's Big Cups with Chips—which will be available for a limited time only beginning March of 2021.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off of historical data averages at a total class of trade level.