Docile taps Ricardo Heineck as first president of the company

Docile, the largest exporter of confectionery in Brazil, has announced a change in the company's management with the aim of ensuring another important step in the evolution of its governance. Ricardo Heineck takes the position of president of Docile, leading the global vision of the business and its structure. His brothers Alexandre and Fernando Heineck, current managing partners, are leaving their management positions and, with all the expertise acquired over the years, will become, respectively, president of the executive board and member of the board of directors of the company. The change took effect on March 6.

The change is a step forward for Docile, allowing the three partners to dedicate themselves to a more strategic and long-term agenda, focusing on business operations and the organization's institutional performance. In addition, it occurs at a time when the company is preparing its next cycle, focusing on growth, expansion and innovation.

“This is a very significant step for the three of us. We made this decision together, valuing what we have built over more than three decades. I take on this mission with great responsibility and determination, continuing Docile’s accelerated growth, both in Brazil and internationally. And, most importantly, I know I can count on the unconditional support of my brothers, who continue to be by my side on this journey,” says Ricardo Heineck.

With 33 years of history in the market, Docile has demonstrated, in the last three years, an even more consistent market positioning, through significant investments in the brand, expansion of manufacturing capacity, launch of new products and presence in more than 80 countries.

The evolution of governance also reinforces the market experience and multiple backgrounds of the company's executives, who now have an even greater role in the development of the organization's strategies and in strengthening Docile's purpose of "being sweet to create a sweeter world."

Docile is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.