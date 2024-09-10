The Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) announced that registration is now open for their 2025 Convention, to be held January 17–20, 2025, at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ.

The annual PTNPA Convention is the premier nut industry event, bringing together industry leaders for educational workshops and general session speakers, unique networking opportunities, activities and outings, business connections, and celebrations as the association marks its 85th anniversary.

“PTNPA’s 2025 Convention provides a meaningful and efficient way for our Members to come together, learn, and conduct business during a short amount of time,” says Jeannie Shaughnessy, CEO, PTNPA. “Importantly, this Members-only event provides attendees with fantastic educational sessions, speakers, and panels that address the most relevant and timely topics for the nut industry.”

The preliminary program includes:

2025 Economic Outlook presentation by Scott Clemons, partner and chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Commodity presentations and panels led by PTNPA Members covering market trends and forecasts for every commodity in the industry.

Regulatory Outlook and Landscape from Martin Hahn, partner at Hogan Lovells.

Nut Industry Sustainability session introducing the mission and objectives of PTNPA’s recently launched Sustainability Committee.

More sessions and presentations to be announced soon

“The PTNPA Convention is a special time each year when the majority of our Members come together in person,” says Joel Perkins, PTNPA chair, and CEO, Horizon Nut Company. “There is no better place for nut industry leaders to connect, gain insights, share ideas, and do business. We look forward to welcoming Members to sunny Scottsdale in 2025 for what promises to be a productive few days.”

More information about the event can be found on the event website here.

The early bird registration discount ends October 18. A discounted room rate at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa is available until December 18, based on availability. Group rates are available.

Related: PTNPA advances international nut industry collaboration