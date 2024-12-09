The Bakery Equipment Manufacturing and Allied Association (BEMA) just opened registration for its 2025 Convention, which will be held June 25-28 at Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, Coco Beach.

BEMA’s Convention is well-known to be an immersive event dedicated to fostering meaningful connections and advancing knowledge in the baking and manufacturing industries, says Clay Miller, chairman of the board.

Registration fees are:

BEMA Member Registration: $3,195

BEMA Member Early Bird Registration: $2,995 – through February 28

Adult Guest Registration (ages 18+): $895

Child ages 6-17 Registration: $150

Child ages 0-5: Complimentary

Non-Member Registration: $5,195

Baker Guest Child ages 6-17: $150

In addition, “Building Bridges” brings together members and industry leaders from diverse backgrounds to connect, share, and inspire each other through engaging conversations, expert-led sessions, and an abundance of networking opportunities.

Convention 2025 will empower attendees with the tools and insights needed to navigate today’s challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. BEMA Convention 2025 will build bridges that drive both personal and professional growth, making the bakery community stronger than ever, BEMA says.

Related: BEMA names 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient