Ferrara just dropped a new teaser for the first-ever Nerds Big Game spot, featuring actor and artist Addison Rae. In the teaser, Rae uses her dancing chops to help prepare the lead star of the Nerds’ ad for a Big Game debut to the tune of Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling.”

The teaser gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at dance practice and all the hard work that went into creating the new Nerds ad. Watchers will get a glimpse of Addison eating the multisensorial innovation Nerds Gummy Clusters—her real-life go-to snack while in the dance studio.

Nerds' 30-second spot—its first TV broadcast spot since being acquired by Ferrara—is expected to air during the second quarter of the Big Game, and fans can stay tuned to social to see the spot closer to the Big Game.

Golin and Ferrara developed the teaser concept, and UNIT9 Films produced the teaser creative.

