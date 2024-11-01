This week's Fun Friday starts with Nutella Biscuits and Betches Media partnering for an interactive book club series.

Ferrero brand Nutella's #BiscuitsnBesties continues to celebrate book clubs, crafting clubs, and all the social activity gatherings that help make connections with besties—and snacking moments—better. To further inspire these get-togethers, Nutella Biscuits has teamed up with Betches Media, a platform for women's content and culture, to launch an exclusive book club series that features books as vehicles of connection with the crunchy, golden biscuits front and center to make sure every chapter is as sweet as can be.

Nutella Biscuits' partnership introduces the first-ever Betches Book Club. The club kicked off with a night of lively discussions about the new release, The Midnight Club, between Betches Co-founders, Aleen Dreksler, Sami Sage, and Jordana Abraham, Author Margot Harrison, and attendees on October 28 at Bibliotheque in NYC. Consumers are also encouraged to grab their books, biscuits, and besties and follow along as the Betches Co-founders unpack different themes from the thriller Such A Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter on a custom @Betches podcast miniseries, starting November 11.

Nerds is going back to the Big Game

After incredible consumer response to the Nerds Big Game spot last year, the Ferrara brand will again take Big Game viewers on a multisensorial experience that will ignite their senses and have them craving Nerds Gummy Clusters long after the game ends.

Why Nerds is going back:

Since the Big Game in February, Nerds’ household penetration has grown by 3.3 points alone—for Nerds Gummy Clusters and the investment in the Big Game last year, Nerds is now the #1 item in the Sugar Confections Category in retail dollar sales. In just four years, the brand has reached +$809MM in annual sales.*

How the ad will be supported:

Nerds' upcoming Big Game effort will be expansive – supported through a 360-marketing campaign with paid media, retail, PR, digital/social media, the TVC, and more.

The party has already started, however—in September, Nerds released two limited-time Gummy Clusters flavors to celebrate the football season and tease a return to the game—Berry Punch Rush and Grape Strawberry Blitz.

The release was accompanied by in-store shopper displays at retailers nationwide and the Make the Rivalry Sweeter sweepstakes— giving a lucky fan the chance to win the ultimate tailgate party.

Pillsbury launches (non-edible) candles

Since its inception in 1869, General Mills' Pillsbury brand has become an icon in the baking world, renowned for its convenient ready-to-bake offerings, including everything from the "pop" of canned biscuits to cult classic Shape cookies.

There’s also nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls (and Crescent Rolls, and Chocolate Chip Cookies, of course), and now the Doughboy is bringing his fan-favorite baked goods to a series of candles from Goose Creek so your house can smell like your favorite Pillsbury goodies all the time.

Limited-edition Pillsbury x Goose Creek candles are available online for $11.99 each exclusively on goosecreekcandle.com, and turn Pillsbury’s baked goods into ultra-realistic fragrances with nine unique scents, including:

Cinnamon Rolls

Crescent Rolls

Banana Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Buttermilk Biscuits

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Sugar Cookie Dough

Perfect Apple Pie

Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Cheez-It debuts Cheez Wheelz food truck at college football tailgates

Kellanova's Cheez-It brand is hitting the open road again, bringing its signature cheesy flare to college football fans to get them "Feelin' the Cheeziest" ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Known for delicious absurdity, Cheez-It is transforming game day bites at fans' favorite pregame tradition, college football tailgates. Introducing the brand's first-ever Cheez Wheelz experience, a custom food truck that's ready to tackle taste buds and serve up irresistibly cheesy concoctions.

Cheez Wheelz is bringing the stadium excitement to pre-game festivities as it travels through two iconic Big 10 and SEC towns leading up to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Fans can savor a mouthwatering menu of reimagined tailgate classics infused with that signature Cheez-It flavor.

The Cheez Wheelz menu includes:

Smash Cheez-Burger: Throwback to an original Cheez-In Diner favorite, with the option to Try-It with a home-team-inspired twist at each game.

Original Extra Cheez-Burger: Sack your tastebuds with our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with irresistibly cheesy pimento cheese and served on a buttery bun.

Penn Steak Cheez-Burger: Feed your inner lion and chomp into our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with banana peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions, and Cheez-It cracker-infused nacho cheese sauce. Served on garlic Texas Toast. (available November 2 in Happy Valley)

Georgia Bark-B-Q Cheez-Burger: Your inner bulldog is drooling at our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and Hot & Spicy Cheez-It BBQ sauce, served on a buttery bun. (available November 16 in Athens)

Chili Mac & Cheez-It Dog: Is it a hot dog? Mac & Cheese? It's the perfect trick play! A beef hot dog, served on a bun, topped with Original Cheez-It cracker-infused chili, Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and crushed Pepper Jack Cheez-It crackers.

Cheezy Pickle Dip: The MVP of dips. A Buffalo Wing Cheez-It cracker-infused dill pickle dip is topped with crushed cheesy crackers and pickle bits, capped off in dill seasoning and crushed Buffalo Wing Cheez-It crackers. Served with Cheez-It Snap'd crackers for dipping.

Cheez Wheelz officially hits the road on Saturday, November 2, when the snack will bring together Big 10 rivals in Happy Valley, PA. Then, on Saturday, November 16, it will be heading to Athens, GA looking to break bread with SEC diehards. The Cheez Wheelz food truck will be rolling into town in time for game day tailgates, and each of the following locations will be serving food while supplies last:

November 2, 2024: Happy Valley, PA, outside Doggie's Pub (108 S Pugh St)

November 16, 2024: Athens, GA, outside Paloma Park (235 W Washington St)

Can't make it to the tailgate? There will be absurdly cheesy specialty Cheez-It concessions at The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL, giving fans one last chance to ensure they're "Feelin' the Cheeziest" as they close out their football season in style. And if consumers are ready to get absurdly cheezy at home, they can check out their favorite Cheez Wheelz recipes on CheezIt.com.

Haribo to debut unique float, balloon element at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Haribo announced its debut in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28 with a new unique float and a balloon element, which is sure to delight live and televised audiences with its sweet and colorful designs.

Haribo'sParade debut will take viewers on an out-of-this-world adventure, featuring Goldbear and gummi treats like Twin Snakes, Starmix, Frogs and Rainbow Worms rocketing into the cosmos. The float captures the wonder and imagination that Haribo has inspired since its founding in 1920. Joining the float will be a larger-than-life balloon of Haribo;s mascot, Goldbear, bringing joy to the New York City skyline.

To celebrate imagination and bring families together leading up to the Parade, Haribo has created a free digital storybook, "Goldbear Goes to the Parade." The book tells the story of Goldbear's very own adventure from the Happy World of Haribo to the Parade (and all of the sweet friends Goldbear meets along the way!) "Goldbear Goes to the Parade," can be enjoyed by consumers here through Saturday, Nov. 30.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Additionally, Haribo has teamed up with IT'SUGAR, one of the largest candy retailers in the U.S., to bring the Parade excitement to life at its New York City location in Times Square. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the store will unveil a window display showcasing a replica of Haribo's Parade balloon. Shoppers and gummy fans can catch Goldbear, in full Parade-ready glory, in-store while they stock up on their favorite Haribo treats.