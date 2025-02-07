This week's Fun Friday delves into all things Super Bowl, as the Big Game is approaching this Sunday, February 9.

Starting off, Rich Products' Farm Rich brand is giving away hundreds of products to hungry consumers. Farm Rich is offering 100 consumers a Pick Six box, with some conditions. The box features limited-edition merchandise and six VIP product coupons to redeem its snacks and appetizers for free. A Pick Six occurs if an interception turns into a touchdown.

During the game, if either team scores a Pick Six, Farm Rich will give away Pick Six Boxes to the first 100 consumers who comment on its Instagram giveaway post with their favorite game day snack. The brand's snack lineup includes Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Crispy Dill Pickles, Jalapeno Peppers, Buffalo Crunchers made with Frank's RedHot, Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups, Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites, and more.

In addition, hungry consumers can visit FarmRich.com to download a 50% off coupon, redeemable for any Farm Rich frozen snack product.

SNAC International releases Super Bowl snack data from Circana

Snack food sales jumped to $670 million during Super Bowl Week 2024, according to new data from Circana, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide.

The data shows that Americans bought 107 million pounds of snacks the week leading up to Super Bowl 2024. To put that into perspective, a Lombardi trophy weighs about 7 pounds, which totals over 15 million Vince Lombardi trophies

The snack data compared dollar sales from Super Bowl Week 2024 (week ending 2/11/24) to sales from the prior week (week ending 2/4/24). Notably, the most significant sales spikes were in the categories of tortilla/tostada chips and corn snacks.

The sales numbers for Super Bowl Week 2024 in dollar value, percent increase from the prior week, and pounds sold are as follows:

Tortilla/tostada chips sold 34 million pounds for $172.2M (+31.7%)

Potato chips sold 28.9 million pounds for $180.6M (+12.5%)

Cheese snacks sold 7.8 million pounds for $58.6M (+11%)

Corn snacks sold 6.2 million pounds for $43.2M (14.4%)

Pretzels sold 9.6 million pounds for $42.6M (+8.2)

Super Bowl ads

Snack companies have released a slew of Super Bowl ads over the past few weeks.

After some great guesses, Kellanova's Pringles brand revealed the first three celebs in its 2025 Big Game ad ensemble as: actor Adam Brody, mustached icon Nick Offerman, and facial hair legend James Harden, starring in the most celeb-stacked and ‘stached Pringles Big Game ad yet, the company says.

Check out the three official teasers with Adam here, Nick here, and the fun video from Pringles revealing James here.

Frito-Lay

The perfect potato chips start with the perfect potatoes. That’s why Lay’s is shining a spotlight on the 50+ family-owned potato farms who help make Lay’s with the release of a new TV commercial set to debut on the nation’s biggest stage: Super Bowl LIX.

“The Little Farmer,” directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, celebrates the hard celebrates the hard work and dedication of the many multi-generational farming families who proudly produce Lay's potatoes today, with some even featured at the end of the commercial. The commercial was inspired by one of those farming families: The Pavelski family of Heartland Farms. Jeremie Pavelski is a fifth-generation farmer and a dad of a "little farmer" just like you see in the spot.

Lay’s supports America’s farmers and is excited to shine a national spotlight on them with their Super Bowl commercial. Through funding from PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation, the brand has committed $1 million to support future farmers and agricultural leaders in partnership with the nonprofit, Farm Foundation. Farm Foundation’s vision is to build a future for farmers, our communities, and our world.

With this commercial, Lay’s marks its return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2022’s “Golden Memories,” the spot that took fans on a journey through life’s moments, with one constant through it all: celebrating each occasion with a bag of Lay’s potato chips.

Nerds

Ferrara's Nerds brand will have a Big Game spot with Nigerian-American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer Shaboozey.

Inspired by the vibrancy of New Orleans, the spot opens on Shaboozey having an ordinary day walking down the street, yet he has something crunchy, gummy, and yummy with him; he’s enjoying a pack of Nerds Gummy Clusters candy. Upon his first bite, he hears music start to play and sees the Nerds Gummy character—who Nerds first introduced in last year’s Big Game spot—leading a second-line band down the street. Nerds characters then appear as if hearing Gummy’s call, rushing towards Gummy and transforming the city into the Wonderful World of Nerds as they go.

The spot is set to Shaboozey’s remake of New Orleans native Louis Armstrong’s timeless hit, “What a Wonderful World”—a creation of the classic hit with Shaboozey’s musical style paired with the sounds of a traditional second-line band. The ad is expected to air in the 3rd quarter of the Big Game, and ads are already up on YouTube, with a :30 full ad and a :15 full ad.

Totino's

General Mills' Totino's brand has released its first-ever Big Game ad, titled "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," which can be watched here.

The comedy duo of Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson will return after starring in the Totino’s Pizza Rolls ad “Chazmo Goes Home” this past fall and will once again be joined by the other worldly character, Chazmo.

Catch Robinson and Richardson once again as suburban dads in a new encounter with their friend Chazmo. In a humorous and unexpected twist—and with a bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls in hand—the conclusion to Chazmo's heartfelt farewell is abruptly interrupted, leaving Robinson and Richardson in shock and hilariously scrambling to maintain composure.

Hershey

Reese's is advising its consumers with a PSA: Don't Eat Lava. Eat Reese's Chocolate Lava.

When Reese's patrons are involved, there's no volcano they won't climb to get their hands on their favorite treats—especially the new Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup. To capture this sheer excitement, the brand is back in the Big Game with a new ad with its signature humor. In the :30 spot created by Erich & Kallman, a concerned park ranger reports live from the site of an active volcano where Reese's fans are going to extreme lengths to get their hands and taste buds on the lava flow. As passion builds, a team of park rangers rein in the mayhem—saving grandma from scootering into the lava – and clearing the confusion: Don't. Eat. Lava. Eat ooey-gooey Chocolate Lava. Classic mix-up.

To build upon last year's Big Game success, this year, the brand is bringing its ad out of the big screen and taking fan engagement to new heights (literally) in the lead up to the most active stage in sports and media.