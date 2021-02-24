Keebler Chips Deluxe Original has been named Product of the Year for 2021, receiving top honors as the most innovative product in the Cookie category. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has awarded their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. This year’s winning products reflect the trends and categories that everyday shoppers care about most as they spend more time at home.

“We’re so honored to receive this Product of the Year recognition for Keebler Chips Deluxe Original and the Keebler brand. When we set out to revitalize the brand and improve the quality and freshness of our cookies, like adding more real chocolate to Chips Deluxe Original, we did it for our customers, and we’re so happy to see that they are enjoying the changes to our cookie portfolio," says Daniel Vera, head of cookies R&D, Ferrara.

The cookies are available at grocery stores nationwide for an average suggested retail price of $3.29.

