Cheetos reclaimed its Super Bowl icon status last year and is back this year with the launch of a campaign and Super Bowl commercial featuring serious star power alongside a snack: newly released Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. The in-game TVC will feature the dangerously cheesy snack mix: a blend of two fan favorites—traditional Cheetos Crunchy and the immensely popular Cheetos Popcorn introduced during last year’s Super Bowl LIV.

Today, fans can get a preview of the Super Bowl ad in a teaser that features actor, venture capitalist and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher, who discovers some shocking evidence—mysteriously tied to Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. So what will Ashton do with this Cheetle-coated evidence? And what other celebrity star power will he bring into his dramatic—yet mischievous—story? Fans will have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday for the big reveal but can view this teaser today on Cheetos' social channels.

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is so popular, it’s sure to be the most coveted snack this game day. Chester Cheetah even issued his own mock advisory, warning fans it may be snatched by others’ Cheetle-coated fingers. In fact, according to a recent Morning Consult survey, nearly half of Americans (48 percent) admit to stealing snacks from friends or loved ones, and among those, one in four (25 percent) even admit to doing it with some regularity.

"Following the success of Cheetos’ big return to the Super Bowl last year with our biggest innovation in a decade in Cheetos Popcorn, we had to dial up both our product and Super Bowl campaigns this time around,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America. “I humbly believe we’ve accomplished that with new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, bringing fans their two most beloved flavors in Cheetos Popcorn with Cheetos Crunchy. And we’re bringing it to the biggest stage with the help of the multi-talented Ashton Kutcher, who we’re thrilled and honored to work with.”

This year’s Super Bowl campaign is the next chapter of the masterbrand campaign, "It's a Cheetos Thing," which debuted at Super Bowl LIV. “It’s a Cheetos Thing,” is a point of view, a way of life—and an unspoken bond you share with anyone whose fingers are constantly orange. It's a break from the everyday, or a momentary pause on adulthood.