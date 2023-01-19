This morning, PopCorners confirmed Aaron Paul will join Bryan Cranston in its Breaking Bad Super Bowl LVII commercial with the release of the campaign’s first video teaser, “Lawn Chair.”

In the clip, Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman, is snacking on PopCorners White Cheddar while he sits in his now-iconic lawn chair watching the sun set over the desert. As the camera pans, fans see a second—but empty—lawn chair near Jesse and Walt’s infamous RV; superfans will quickly notice it’s the original RV seen in the Breaking Bad pilot episode and used throughout the show.

It’s already known that Cranston will be back as Walter White in the PopCorners commercial, so now fans will have to stay tuned to see what roles Walt and Jesse break into this time.