The NCSA, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has opened registration for the 53rd Candy Hall of Fame weekend, honoring nine industry leaders who have significantly impacted the confectionery industry. The new class will be formally inducted during the NCSA’s annual event from October 24–27 in Orlando, Florida, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, with the official ceremony on Saturday, October 26.

“We are thrilled to gather together in Orlando this October to honor and celebrate these nine exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to the confectionery industry,” said Shelly Clarey, president & CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. “Their dedication and innovation have shaped our industry and inspired future generations.”

The nine industry leaders being inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, receiving the industry’s most prestigious honor, are: Sylvia Buxton, Perfetti Van Melle USA; Edward Dee, Smarties Candy Co. (posthumous); Georgia Gallicchio, Thayer Distribution; Patrick Hagerty, Vistar/Performance Food Group; Amos Ma, Amos Sweets & Food Co., Ltd.; Matthew Pye, PIM Brands, Inc.; Jeffery Rome, Rome Consulting; Marlene Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Co.; and Joyce Steet, Mars Wrigley. Each inductee will receive a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction. To learn more about the inductees, click here.

The Candy Hall of Fame weekend kicks off on Thursday, October 24, with a VIP cocktail reception. On Friday morning, October 25, a Leadership Innovation Program will explore candy category insights and feature rising stars in the confectionery industry alongside Candy Hall of Fame members for an interactive session on career journeys. Friday’s events will conclude with a Candy Hall of Fame member reception, a cocktail reception and introduction of the Class of 2024. Saturday, October 26, begins with breakfast and the 125th NCSA Annual General Members Meeting, followed by an afternoon poolside party with cabanas, a DJ, and giveaways. Saturday evening will commence the official induction of the 2024 Candy Hall of Fame inductees with a reception, dinner and inductions, and an after-party. The weekend concludes with a farewell breakfast on Sunday, October 27.

With the weekend featuring various interactive events, the NCSA encourages attendees to bring their family and friends. The Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek offers amenities including an 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service spa, a lagoon-style pool with a lazy river, several upscale restaurants, a fitness center, and is a certified Walt Disney World hotel, which allows guests early access to Walt Disney World Theme Parks and the use of their shuttle buses.

For those interested in exploring Orlando, Florida, during their stay, the NCSA has partnered with Visit Orlando to offer Candy Hall of Fame weekend attendees special discounts on local attractions and restaurants before and after scheduled events. To learn more, go to Visit Orlando Candy Hall of Fame.

“This year’s Candy Hall of Fame weekend is shaping up to be our most exciting and enriching event yet,” said Teresa Tarantino, NCSA Executive Director. “Our new location provides state-of-the-art amenities, and we’ve introduced several new programs designed to deliver even more value to our attendees. We look forward to celebrating our nine inductees and creating memorable experiences for everyone during this year’s event.”

Attendees who register for the Candy Hall of Fame weekend by Friday, September 6, can take advantage of Early Bird rates. For more information about the ceremony, to register for this year's event or to submit an inductee congratulations message in the event program, click here.

For more details about the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit candyhalloffame.org.

