Gummies will always be an essential part of the confectionery aisle, but in 2024, consumers want more interesting flavors, textures, and tastes. Sweet and sour flavors, once the only game in town, are now offering better-for-you varieties, including lower-sugar treats.

Market data

The non-chocolate candy category has shown growth, according to Circana (Chicago) data from the 52-week period ending on June 16, 2024, bringing in $11.4 billion in sales (a 6.8% increase). The non-chocolate chewy candy subcategory is responsible for $6 billion of that, showing a 5.7% uptick.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery garnered $1.4 billion, with a 11.2% increase; Ferrara Candy Co. took in $846.3 million, with a slight dip in sales (1.8%). Mondelēz International came in third, with $654.4 million in sales and 13.6% in notable growth.

Others to watch include private label brands ($292.2 million, up 14.1%), Storck USA ($151.2 million, a 9% increase), and Albanese Confectionery Group ($147.1 million, an 8.1% uptick).

Looking back

“While gummies have been part of the Mars Wrigley portfolio for decades, the category has recently been increasing in popularity as consumers look for new textures and tastes,” shares Mike Gilroy, VP, trade development and sponsorship, Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Data from IRI shows that from 2021 to 2022, the category saw double digit growth—up 13.7%—and it continues to dominate the non-chocolate chewy candy market, he notes.

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley

“We also know that majority of Gen Z (over 57%) [enjoy] gummies, which is helping to drive the increased interest,” Gilroy declares. “To ensure our product innovations continue to surprise and delight shoppers, we are constantly keeping a pulse on what motivates consumers at Mars Wrigley. We are consumer-obsessed, and right now, the rise of the gummies category is a key area of focus for us.”

Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy, Nassau Candy, agrees with Gilroy’s position on texture, saying the biggest trends in gummies right now involve flavor and texture profiles.

Courtesy of Nassau Candy

“Leading the flavor and texture charge is international flavors, specifically Swedish gummies. Their flavors of sour elderflower, sour blackberry, sour pineapple, and sour peach are a very unique experience—they’re all over social media, with consumers hunting everywhere to try. A little closer to home, we’re seeing major food brands lending their flavors to popular gummies [such as] Snapple, serving up the flavors of their fruit beverages in both Sour Patch Kids Sour Gummies and Swedish Fish,” Rodio notes. “We continue to see gummy manufacturers playing with shapes, with Haribo launching its Football Mix full of football-inspired gummies in early fall. Formulas continue to be another important factor in trends and purchasing decisions. That’s why we continue to closely monitor low-sugar and vegan gummy options.”

Greg Guidotti, chief marketing officer, Ferrara Candy Company, says the industry has seen growth in gummy candy, with no slowing of consumer demand on the horizon.

Courtesy of Ferrara

“With a remarkable number of variations and innovation in gummy flavor, style, and even texture, there truly is a gummy candy for everyone. Gummy candy flavor extensions also are evolving. While classics like berry, grape, and lemon maintain popularity, consumers are also looking for bolder flavors and flavor combinations,” he comments. “While gummy candies have been a staple of everyday grocery shelves for decades, they are also increasingly entering the seasonal candy aisles. Just last year, Nerds expanded and launched into limited-edition seasonal products with Spooky (for Halloween) and Frosty (for holidays) Gummy Clusters, and Ropes. Finally, even the classics are innovating: Black Forest Gummy Bears and Worms relaunched this spring with more real fruit juice and an even softer, juicy texture that our consumer tests show is preferred by gummy candy consumers.”

Courtesy of Frankford Candy

Molly Jacobson, director of business development, at Frankford Candy, notes consumers are consistently looking to be inspired and surprised by new flavor profiles, textures, combinations, and visual appearances.

“They want to be ‘wowed’ by something they haven’t experienced before and then share their reactions on social media with friends and family—our Krabby Patties Secret Menu Challenge is a great example of an ‘experience’-based candy that consumers will love to talk about,” she shares. “While we are staying focused on our core brands, we are also having lots of discussions of what’s next in the candy space. Social media and TikTok are bringing viral trends into daily conversations with our consumers and Frankford is certainly taking notice. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are interested in different types of innovation then Millennials, and we are working to bring [unique brands] to market in ways that excite the new generation of consumers.”

Many consumers are searching for lower-sugar, B4Y gummies. Heidi Dorosin, co-CEO, SmartSweets, says that she’s continuing to see a macro trend of consumers favoring low-sugar options.

“In addition, we are seeing more snacking occasions throughout the day instead of the historical three larger meals. We fit nicely here, offering products that fit both trends. From a flavor perspective, tropical, sour, and spicy flavors are hot right now,” she offers. “We recently reformulated our top gummy products to be juicier, fruitier, and softer, all while still having up to 92% less sugar than traditional candy—and the sour flavors pack more of a sour punch. This upgrade allowed for reintroduction to brand fans, this time with [better] taste and texture for our Sweet Fish, Sourmelon Bites, Peach Rings, and Sour Blast Buddies. The response has been amazing and we’ve been able to grow brand awareness and have seen an outpouring of love across social media.”

Courtesy of SmartSweets

Michael Fisher, CEO and founder, Rotten, says he’s seeing continued momentum for better-for-you candy. Rotten, a low-sugar gummy worms brand, has less sugar, fewer calories, and contains prebiotic fiber.

“We're also seeing continued growing demand for products without artificial color dyes, especially when it comes to parents purchasing for their children. With California banning Red 40, I think we are still in the early stages of a big movement away from artificial color dyes,” he posits.

Courtesy of Rotten

Another subcategory to watch is cannabis gummies. Julian Rose, R&D director for edibles, Insa, says that relaxation and sleep are amongst the most popular reasons for consumers to use cannabis.

Courtesy of Insa

“More and more of Insa’s customers and consumers are stressed with the daily grind of having one or more jobs, the cost of living, inflation, family—the list goes on—and have trouble getting a good night sleep. We just released two new infused sleep drops, which were added to the current line of ‘sleep aid’ products we sell. They are also formulated for a quicker onset with a proprietary ingredient and process,” he states. “Our team is always on the forefront of innovation, with new and fun flavors. I’m working with a European company right now on selecting and pairing specific foods or beverages to be taken before or after eating edibles. I would compare the experience to a wine and cheese pairing.”

Looking forward

Jacobson says that Frankford Candy has many new products in the works for 2025 and 2026.

“As always, we are focused on what’s trending culturally and how we can pair those trends with our roster of brands. [Our] Disney gummies are consistently gaining accolades by the juicy, soft texture in fun character shapes and is a high priority for Frankford. In addition, we have expansions planned for our Krabby Patties line as well as the introduction of several new brands in the next 12 months,” she exclaims.

Guidotti says Ferrara is seeing innovations in gummy candy combining textures to create a new sensory experience for the consumer.

“Ferrara is slated to launch such a gummy with its SweeTarts Gummy Halos later this year. These soft and chewy ring-shaped gummies combine a sweet and tart flavor with a gummy bottom layer paired with a pink and blue chewy top layer. And consumers will be able to devour Holiday Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowmen this winter,” he promises.

Rose says for autumn, Insa will be releasing a caramel apple fruit drop—“think of a real caramel apple flavor at a fair”—and a new chocolate bar created for the season, Maple and Smoked Bacon.

“It’s a perfectly balanced house blend of two European chocolate. First, as you bite into this creamy chocolate, you’ll get a forward-tasting punch of real natural maple sugar and a delicate finish of natural smoked bacon flavor,” he explains. “[In addition], Salted Caramel Smooches are a follow up to the huge success we had with the peanut butter smooches. They are small Belgian milk chocolate pillows filled with a buttery semi liquid salted caramel center and with a very light sprinkle of sea salt to crown the confection, with 5 mg THC each, and in a 20-piece container.”

Fisher says that Rotten is thrilled to launch its Gummy Cruncheez line later this year. “This product combines the texture of gummies with exciting crunchy elements, delivering a sensory experience. With its all-natural, low-sugar, and fiber-rich formula, Gummy Cruncheez perfectly aligns with the growing demand for unique, indulgent yet healthier treats. This launch is just the beginning of our product innovation journey as we continue to invest heavily in R&D and delight our consumers,” he finishes.