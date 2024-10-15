IT’SUGAR has announced an exclusive partnership with Haribo. Beginning October 16, IT’SUGAR will offer a wide variety of Haribo's gummies in its stores for the first time, including single-flavor options like Cherry, Pineapple, Raspberry, and Strawberry as well as shapes like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Happy Cola, and more.

This collaboration gives consumers the chance to create their favorite mix of Haribo treats in the U.S., exclusively at IT’SUGAR stores. In addition, select IT’SUGAR locations will offer extra special experiences to bring HARIBO to life for fans including special visits and photo opportunities with Haribo's Goldbear.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Haribo to introduce this one-of-a-kind “store within a store” experience for our customers," says Justin Clinger, assistant vice president of creative & licensing, IT’SUGAR. "As a beloved brand worldwide, HARIBO’s iconic gummies are a special treat, and we’re excited to offer a playful way for our customers to enjoy them just in time for the holiday season."

Every IT’SUGAR location will carry a selection of the Haribo U.S. assortment, creating a “store within a store” experience, allowing fans everywhere to indulge in their favorite gummies. There will be more offerings in the near future, including exclusive Haribo flavors and merchandise.

“IT’SUGAR is a fantastic partner that shares in our value of childlike happiness, inspiring the fun of feeling like a kid in a candy store again,” said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing, HARIBO of America. “When it comes to Haribo gummies, we know everyone has a favorite, and now fans will have the chance to create their own mixes at IT’SUGAR stores with iconic gummies like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, and more. And the fun doesn’t stop there; we’ll have Goldbear in select stores and a lot of exciting news coming soon to kick off the holiday season, so stay tuned.”

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.