This past weekend, the NCSA honored nine industry leaders who have significantly impacted the confectionery industry during its 53rd Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event honored the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2024 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, October 26, during a black-tie banquet.

Nine industry leaders were inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, receiving the industry’s most prestigious honor. The 2024 Candy Hall of Fame inductees were: Sylvia Buxton, Perfetti Van Melle USA; Edward Dee, Smarties Candy Co. (posthumous); Georgia Gallicchio, Thayer Distribution; Patrick Hagerty, Performance Food Group; Amos Ma, Amos Sweets & Food Co., Ltd.; Matthew Pye, PIM Brands, Inc.; Jeffery Rome, Rome Consulting; Marlene Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Co.; and Joyce Steet, Mars Wrigley.

"The NCSA is proud to partner with candy professionals throughout their career,” says Shelly Clarey, president & CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. “From mentoring through every stage of their career, celebrating milestones to induction into the Candy Hall of Fame. We are dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant community that honors the passion of the industry.”

Highlighting the significance and prestige of the event, nearly 350 representatives from the confectionery industry and more than 45 Candy Hall of Fame members were on hand to witness the induction ceremony and welcome the Class of 2024 into their ranks.

"This year’s Candy Hall of Fame celebration epitomized the best of the confectionery industry,” said Teresa Tarantino, executive director of NCSA. “The event celebrated creativity, passion and the legacy these individuals have contributed to our industry. Their work inspires us all to continue giving back in meaningful ways that help build and strengthen the worldwide confectionery industry.”

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.

To learn more about the inductees, click here. For more details about the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit candyhalloffame.org.

Related: NCSA unveils 2024 Candy Hall of Fame inductees