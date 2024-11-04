Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn was recently invited to be a guest on 91.7 WXVU's Cincinnati Edition with Lucy May. The radio segment, entitled online as "The brain science behind our candy cravings—and the sweets we're buying most" took place on October 31 from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. EST.

The radio website says:

Halloween has become almost synonymous with candy in the U.S., with kids in costumes eager to collect a sweet trick-or-treating haul.

But how do our brains know when to stop eating all the chocolate and chewy treats that are so abundant this time of year?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with a doctor who can explain the brain science behind our cravings, and a journalist who can speak to consumer candy trends.

The other guest featured on the show was Dr. Mladen Golubic, medical director, UC Health’s Osher Center for Integrative Health, whom spoke about sugar's effect on consumers' bodies.

Click here to listen to the radio segment.

