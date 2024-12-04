From a giant peach in Atlanta, GA to a pickle in Dillsburg, PA there are plenty of wacky drops happening across the country to ring in the new year. Just Born's Peepsfest is a family-friendly festival that will be held 3-6 pm, December 30-31 in Bethlehem, PA, and feature a 400-lb Peeps Chick Drop, along with live music and entertainment, ice skating, a fun run, and more. The event will take place at ArtsQuest at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, and costs $5 per person.

This year, Just Born Quality Confections, maker of Peeps Marshmallow Candies, will also give event attendees an exclusive first look at one of the new flavors from the 2025 Peeps Marshmallow lineup.

The itinerary on both days includes:

3 pm–5:30 pm: Family fun activities including the PBS39 x Peepsfest Friendship Bracelet Creation Station, a demo at Peeps in the Kitchen with PBS39, character meet and greets, live music and entertainment, ice skating, a wildlife presentation, a magic show and more

5:35 pm-6 pm: The famous Peeps Chick Drop followed by fireworks

