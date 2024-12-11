Century Snacks' Snak Club brand is introducing a fusion of sweet and spicy with its new Tajín Seasoned Chocolatey line, now available at select retailers nationwide and online. This offering includes Tajín Chocolatey Coated Pretzels, Peanut & Corn Clusters, and Chocolatey Coated Gummy Bears, created in partnership with Chocolate Works.

The lineup was first showcased at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2024, where two products, Tajín Peanut & Corn Clusters and Tajín Gummy Bears were nominated as Most Innovative New Product Finalists. This marks the first time Tajín, the No. 1 chile-lime seasoning in the U.S., has been added into chocolate items.

Each new product provides a twist on a chocolatey favorite. Tajín chocolatey pretzels take a classic coated pretzel and adds a dash of Tajín Chile-Lime for a zesty flavor. Then, starting with a blend of peanuts and crunchy toasted corn, the Tajín Peanut & Corn Clusters take a dive in chocolate and are hit with a sprinkle of Tajín. To top it off, the brand has taken its Snak Club Tajín Gummy Bears and dipped them in chocolate.

"We know consumers are coming to us for a twist on candy, as we've seen with our Snak Club Tajín gummy candy line. And now, this chocolatey line elevates us into a new segment of the aisle with something people have never tasted before," says Katie Lilly, chief marketing officer of Century Snacks. "After a member of our team tried a chile-lime chocolate cluster on a trip to Mexico, we just knew we had to find a way to bring that experience back to the U.S."

"Since 2018, our collaboration with Snak Club has continued to deliver the vibrant flavor profile of Tajín® to new and unexpected snacks, blending tradition with innovation," says Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín USA International. "With these new chocolatey creations, we're excited to offer consumers a unique way to enjoy the bold and crave-worthy taste of Tajín in sweet treats that are truly one-of-a-kind."

Snak Club Tajín Peanut & Corn Clusters, Pretzels, and Gummy Bears are available at retailers nationwide in both 4-oz and 8-oz sizes.

