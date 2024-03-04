Snak Club is teaming up with First We Feast’s spiciest YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, to create a new series of spicy snack mixes. Each of the mixes features seasoning inspired by a Hot Ones flavor.

“Spice and heat are repeatedly the top growing categories in salty snacks and we know our fans are looking for us to continue to elevate the heat in their spicy snacks,” says Katie Lilly, vice president of marketing at century Snacks. “This collaboration with Hot Ones will up the spice ante across snack mixes, bar mixes, and trail mixes.”

These three new spicy bar mixes feature a blend of peanuts, cashews, sesame sticks, toasted corn, and pretzels that is intended to pack a punch. All varieties have no artificial colors or flavors, and all the ingredients and seasonings are vegan. The lineup includes

Snak Club Tangy Chili: inspired by the Hot Ones The Classic hot sauce, the mix provides a mild heat, classic hot sauce flavor, and a hint of jalapeno and apple cider vinegar

Snak Club Smoky Sweet: based on Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde, the mix features a medium heat, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chilis, and hints of sweet fruit and tart tomatillo

Snak Club Hot Habanero: inspired by Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo, this snack offers a medium-hot heat level that builds to a blaze, with a mix of red jalapenos and habanero

The mixes will be offered at retailers nationwide, and on Amazon. The snack mixes are offered in different packages sizes at different retailers.

