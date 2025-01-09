The Hershey Company today announced its latest Easter product line up, including new innovations such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkles, Kit Kat Bunnies, and Twizzlers Bunnies alongside seasonal favorites from Jolly Rancher and Cadbury.

"From egg hunts to filling baskets, or just a sweet treat for yourself, Hershey has been a long-cherished part of Easter celebrations. This Easter, we've put a fresh spin on our iconic offerings, incorporating a seasonal twist that highlights the beloved traditions and flavors of the season," says Keely Johnson, senior associate manager, Easter season at The Hershey Company.

Brand-new products include:

Kit Kat Bunnies – Kit Kat is back with its latest seasonal shape – bunnies. The bunnies combine the Kit Kat crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate. Available for a limited time in snack size.

Kit Kat is back with its latest seasonal shape – bunnies. The bunnies combine the Kit Kat crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate. Available for a limited time in snack size. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkles – The most chocolate and peanut butter crème combo is now ready for spring with the addition of seasonal shaped sprinkles. Available for a limited time in Big Cups and miniatures.

The most chocolate and peanut butter crème combo is now ready for spring with the addition of seasonal shaped sprinkles. Available for a limited time in Big Cups and miniatures. Reese's Peanut Butter Carrots – Reese's is introducing its chocolate and peanut butter ratio in an individually wrapped carrot shape. Available for a limited time in snack size.

Reese's is introducing its chocolate and peanut butter ratio in an individually wrapped carrot shape. Available for a limited time in snack size. Twizzlers Bunnies - Shaped like a bunny, these chewy, sweet treats reportedly pop with the brand's classic cherry flavor. Available for a limited time in a new 2.1-oz bag.

Made for gifting and Easter baskets:

Reese's Mini Cane – Reese's patrons can now await a treat in their baskets with the Reese's Miniatures Cane, filled with miniature Reese's cups. Available in a 2.17-oz cane.

Reese's patrons can now await a treat in their baskets with the Reese's Miniatures Cane, filled with miniature Reese's cups. Available in a 2.17-oz cane. Hershey's Kisses Cane – This Hershey's Kisses Cane is filled with seasonally wrapped Kisses candies. Available in a 2.24-oz cane.

Returning products include:

Cadbury Royal Dark Eggs – The seasonal treat is back for Cadbury fans in brand-new 16-oz and 29.2-oz bag sizes with the brand's classic crunchy shell and rich, dark chocolate filling. Available for a limited time.

The seasonal treat is back for Cadbury fans in brand-new 16-oz and 29.2-oz bag sizes with the brand's classic crunchy shell and rich, dark chocolate filling. Available for a limited time. Easter Assortment Bags – Various Hershey brands, including Jolly Rancher Minis for the first time, have come together to provide assortment bags.

Various Hershey brands, including Jolly Rancher Minis for the first time, have come together to provide assortment bags. Reese's Eggs Assortment – Now available in an 18.6-oz assortment bag, in addition to the returning 31.2-oz bag, bringing consumers both milk chocolate and white snack-size Reese's Eggs all in one package.

Now available in an 18.6-oz assortment bag, in addition to the returning 31.2-oz bag, bringing consumers both milk chocolate and white snack-size Reese's Eggs all in one package. Seasonally Wrapped Jolly Rancher Gummies – Jolly Rancher Gummies in the Original and Very Berry flavors are all dressed up for Easter, now adorned with eggs, bunnies, baskets, and flowers on the bag. Available for a limited time in 14-oz Original and 13-oz Very Berry bags.

Jolly Rancher Gummies in the Original and Very Berry flavors are all dressed up for Easter, now adorned with eggs, bunnies, baskets, and flowers on the bag. Available for a limited time in 14-oz Original and 13-oz Very Berry bags. Hershey-Ets Carrot – Filled with candy coated milk chocolate candies. Available for a limited time in a 2.2-oz bag.

Hop to it! Hershey's full slate of Easter treats are available starting this January at nationwide retailers. More information on its products can be found at hersheyland.com. Pricing is at the sole discretion of retailers.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.