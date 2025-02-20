The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) has announced its Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The new class will be formally inducted during the Association’s annual event, Oct. 23-26. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the weekend’s events will be at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

The Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees include:

John Brooks, Jr., Adams & Brooks, Inc.

Jim Dodge, Mars Wrigley

Mike Farley, Goetze’s Candy Co., Inc.

Robin Gutridge, Raley’s Supermarkets

Betsy Harris, HWY Partners

Tom Rosenberger, Sheetz Inc.

Eric Schmoyer, IRCA Group Americas

Sherrill Taylor, Burdette Beckmann Inc. (posthumous)

Lynn Wieland, Spangler Candy Co.

Dennis Williams, National Convenience Distributors

Andrew Young, HWY Partners

“Congratulations to the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” says Byard Ebling, NCSA president. “We are excited to honor this exceptional group of individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing and shaping the confectionery industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and formally inducting them into the Candy Hall of Fame this October in Orlando.”

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Registration for the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available at a later date.

