Country Archer Provisions, a purveyor of premium, high-protein snacking, is set to unveil its latest offerings at Natural Products Expo West 2024. The spotlight will shine on the Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks and the Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky, two new additions to the brand's lineup of real ingredient snacks. Attendees at booth #5057 will be among the first to savor these innovations.

"This year's Expo West is a monumental milestone for us, as we cement our position as a dominant force in the meat snack category," declared Eugene Kang, co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions. "Our forward-thinking approach and expansive meat snacking platform have earned us recognition, and we're excited to showcase our latest creations."

Country Archer's commitment to flavor, nutrition, and premium ingredients is evident in the introduction of two products: the Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky and the Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks. The latter, a category-defying innovation, combines the nourishing properties of organ meats with the convenience of modern snacking, offering a wholesome on-the-go option. Available in two bold flavors, Original and Spicy, Country Archer Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks are now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets.

As consumer preferences increasingly lean towards premium, clean-ingredient meat snacks, Country Archer has responded by introducing Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky. Both the Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky and Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks align with Country Archer's commitment to wholesome ingredients, featuring grass-fed beef and pasture-raised bison.

"At Country Archer, we're thrilled to debut our latest innovation at Expo West 2024," said Kang. "These products redefine snacking with premium, clean-ingredient meat options, showcasing our commitment to exceptional taste and nutrition. The Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks, featuring organ meats and bold flavors, represent a groundbreaking category innovation, while the introduction of Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky reflects our dedication to providing high-quality, real ingredients that offer a protein-packed punch."

The Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Stick introduces a new snack for the increasing number of consumers concerned about how their dietary decisions affect not just themselves but also the environment, society, and animal welfare. Made with 80% grass-fed beef, 10% beef heart, and 10% beef liver, Country Archer's use of organ meats breathes new life into a traditionally overlooked and discarded food source, reducing food waste and promoting a more responsible food system. Each Country Archer Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Stick is crafted from premium grass-fed beef and a unique blend of liver and heart meat. Flavor details include:

Original – infused with authentic cracked pepper and garlic.

– infused with authentic cracked pepper and garlic. Spicy – a fiery blend of red and white pepper, habanero, and chili powder that delivers a warm kick for spice lovers.

Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky invites consumers to savor taste and texture with the brand's original flavor, with 9g of high-quality protein per serving, carefully crafted from the finest American pasture-raised bison. The jerky undergoes a flavor-boosting marination process, infusing it with robust ingredients and natural smokiness that elevates the profile, delivering a savory and satisfying snacking experience.

These protein-packed snacks provide a health-conscious option for all, boasting certifications for both keto and gluten-free diets. Each batch is carefully crafted using authentic ingredients, including a premium blend of entirely grass-fed beef sourced from pasture-raised origins, and is free from any additional preservatives, MSG, nitrites, or nitrates.

With an MSRP of $1.99 per 24g stick, Country Archer Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks are now available at Sprouts and are coming to Amazon and additional retailers to follow this June. Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky will be available this March at Whole Foods with an SRP of $8.99 (may vary by region).