Legendary Foods, a Santa Monica-based high protein snack company, debuted its latest innovation, Popped Protein Chips, at Expo West. Designed for health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts alike, the chips offer a savory snack with 20 g protein, 4 g net carbs, and 150 calories per serving (one bag).

Available in Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Barbecue, and the recently debuted Pizza flavor, Legendary's chip lineup is achieving top category velocities in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, HEB, and GNC.

Featuring the tagline "Protein Chips for Snack Food Junkies," Legendary's chips are the latest addition to their roster of high-protein snacks, all of which feature 20 g protein, 4-6 g net carbs, and 2 g sugar or less. Founded by industry icon Ron Penna (co-creator, founder, and former CEO of Quest Nutrition).

"Unlike other companies that simply try to sprinkle some protein into their products, we make products whose primary ingredients are protein," says Penna. "This is why our products have more protein per calorie than many of the 'high protein' options out there, and we work ridiculously hard to make them taste great."

Legendary's Popped Protein Chips join the brand's Protein Pastry (2020) and Protein Sweet Roll (2022), which have already gained placement in 50,000+ retail locations across the United States. Even as its menu of products expands, the brand's mission remains clear.

"For too long, this category has settled for funky aftertastes and bland textures," says Oliver Mindur, CEO of Legendary Foods. "If it's junk food, then it's on our radar. We're laser-focused on taking foods that we love, elevating them with incredible nutrition and delivering a product that you'd never know was made of protein."