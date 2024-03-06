The Ritz brand, an official sponsor of the 2024 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, is heating up its Ritz Toasted Chips lineup during March Madness with two new flavors: Sweet Habanero and Honey BBQ. The suggested retail price is $3.99.

"We are putting all our chips on the NCAA March Madness tournament this year, and we're thrilled to be back for our second year to share two new Toasted Chips flavors," said Jennifer Sobolewski, Ritz Toasted Chips senior brand manager.

"These flavors will spice up your game-watching experience whether you're viewing the game at home or a friend's, casually snacking while checking your tournament brackets online, or even celebrating with us at Fan Fest in Phoenix, Arizona," added Alex Neufeld, Ritz senior associate brand manager.

Ritz Toasted Chips will bring the heat to consumers' watching experience with two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, a RITZ Roster of NCAA athlete ambassadors, the "Are You Snack Bracket Ready?" Sweepstakes, and Fan Fest activations.

On February 12, Mondelez International brands Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit, and Wheat Thins are unlocking the ultimate "Are You Snack Bracket Ready?" Sweepstakes where fans can vote on recipes, they'd like to see compete during March Madness for a chance to win a trip for four to the 2025 NCAA Men's or Women's Final Four.

The brand is teaming up with a group of 16 NCAA athlete ambassadors during March Madness who will build buzz among their social media followings by sharing a first taste of the new Ritz Toasted Chips flavors and other snacking content throughout the tournament.

Ritz Toasted Chips will be on-site at the Phoenix Fan Fest, April 5–8, hosting an interactive basketball shooting game where attendees can also try Ritz Toasted Chips. The brand has also teamed up with Isaiah Thomas, a celebrated two-time All-Star and two-time Pac-10 tournament MVP. Isaiah's illustrious college career, marked by the retirement of his jersey, solidifies his reputation as a clutch performer both in collegiate and professional basketball. Isaiah will join Ritz Toasted Chips at Fan Fest to shine a spotlight on the new snacking flavors that are bringing the heat at-home and with courtside viewing.

