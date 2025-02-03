Ulrich Zuenelli, managing partner of Loacker and member of the third generation of the entrepreneur family Loacker-Zuenelli, was awarded with the renowned ISM Award 2025. The ISM Award 2025 was presented during the ISM dinner on February 2. The distinction pays tribute to his commitment to the international sweets and snacks industry as well as his long-term contribution to the further development of ISM.

Zuenelli has held various executive positions at the family company, Loacker, a global brand for premium wafer and chocolate specialities, since 1996. He began his career as commercial director of the second production plant in Heinfels, East Tyrol. Over the course of his career he took over responsibility for key areas, including FinanzenSchär AG, president of the Supervisory Board of Sweet Global Network e.V.. and vice chairman of the ISM Task Force (AISM).

His contribution to the further development of the sweets and snacks industry was honored by an international jury comprising of representatives from the industry, trade, and science sector.

"Ulrich Zuenelli is not only an excellent manager, he is also a valuable driving force for the entire sweets and snacks industry. His tireless efforts for progress and his presence within the industry make him a true role model," states Bastian Fassin, chairman of the German Confection Industry (BDSI).



Significance of ISM and the distinction

"ISM plays and has played a decisive role in the development and further development of our international business as medium-sized companies. Hence, for me personally the ISM Award is a highly-appreciated recognition of my efforts to promote the successful development of the trade fair, both as a long-standing active exhibitor and visitor as well as in my capacity as Vice Chairman of the ISM Task Force," says Zuenelli.

He dedicated the distinction to all generations of the Loacker family and to his employees, distribution partners, customers and stakeholders, who have contributed to the success of the brand. "This award ceremony was a perfect enhancement to our anniversary celebrations and rounds off our 100th anniversary in a special way," emphasizes Zuenelli.

