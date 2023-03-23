Candy Industry shared hundreds of new product launches with its readers last year. We recently invited our readers to weigh in on which of those are most worthy of being named the best of the best. The two categories for voting included chocolate and non-chocolate candy.
Voting on these products closed on March 22.
The winners include:
Chocolate
Hershey releases 8 new Valentine’s and Easter candies for 2022
Other nominees:
MrBeast Feastables chocolate bars
Oobli protein-powered chocolate bars
Non-chocolate candy
Other nominees:
HelloFresh, Warner Bros. limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kits
Lady M Confections Lunar New Year Gift Set in collaboration with Sanrio
Peeps holiday marshmallow candy lineup