Candy Industry shared hundreds of new product launches with its readers last year. We recently invited our readers to weigh in on which of those are most worthy of being named the best of the best. The two categories for voting included chocolate and non-chocolate candy.

Voting on these products closed on March 22.

The winners include:

Chocolate





Hershey releases 8 new Valentine’s and Easter candies for 2022



Other nominees:

MrBeast Feastables chocolate bars

Oobli protein-powered chocolate bars

Snickers Hi Protein Bars

Manischewitz Crypto Gelt





Non-chocolate candy





HARIBO Berry Clouds gummies

Other nominees:

HelloFresh, Warner Bros. limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kits

Lady M Confections Lunar New Year Gift Set in collaboration with Sanrio

Peeps holiday marshmallow candy lineup

Van Holten's Warheads Extreme Sour Pickle-In-A-Pouch packs