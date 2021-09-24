Company: Belgian Boys

Website: www.belgianboys.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: The Brooklyn-based food startup Belgian Boys is partnering with Misfits Market to launch an upcycled stroopwafel, available exclusively via the Misfits online marketplace starting September 2021.

“In the process of making the round cookie shape of the stroopwafel, there are delicious waffle pieces left behind,” says Belgian Boys co-founder Greg Galel. “Typically about 3 percent of scraps are mixed back into the batter but we upped the game to take more than 4x the delicious leftovers and minimize food waste as much as possible.”

According to Spoonshot, a food AI company, interest in upcycling is on the rise—with a 128 percent increase in interest across business media in the past year. Inventive companies like Belgian Boys are able to reduce the environmental impact of their products while maintaining high quality and delicious taste. The Upcycled Stroopwafel uses 12.5 percent repurposed cookies in the recipe but offers 100% of the same deliciousness as the original.

“I'm thrilled to see our partnership with Misfits Market come to life. We are proud to align our company with a brand that stands for reducing food waste and join them in doing our part,” says Belgian Boys CEO Anouck Gotlib. “Our R&D and marketing teams are trailblazing in the cookie world by introducing an upcycled stroopwafel made partly out of the crumbs that usually go wasted.”

The Stroopwafel is one of Belgian Boys best selling treats. Like the original, the Upcycled Stroopwafel are made with premium Non-GMO ingredients and are Kosher certified, nut free, and free from high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.