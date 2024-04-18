General Mills' Fiber One, the brand known for macro-friendly bars and brownies, has released its latest innovation to help consumers stay on track: Fiber One Donuts.

Inspired by the Fiber One Donut currently on shelves in the U.K., the treats reportedly balance flavor and guilt-free indulgence with every bite. The 100-calorie doughnuts are available in two flavors, Chocolate and Strawberries & Crème, with three grams of sugar, all while providing four grams of fiber.

Each doughnut is coated in a smooth icing and topped with crunchy sprinkles. Fiber One Donuts is rolling out to Walmart and Kroger now for a SRP of $4.29.

