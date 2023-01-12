Stonewall Kitchen and its family of brands have announced its new January product launch, which introduces over 50 new items into the marketplace. The Urban Accents brand delivers plenty of quick recipe solutions this launch, with new multi-cooker and air fryer offerings, plus blends to make sides standout.

“We’ve always strived to make cooking both simple and flavorful for our guests,” Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales Janine Somers said.

Stonewall Kitchen’s new products will begin to hit the shelves this month and can also be found online at stonewallkitchen.com.

The January 2023 product launch includes, among other products, an Everything Scone Mix and a Tuscan Herb Quick Bread Mix, under the Stonewall Kitchen brand.

Under its Urban Accents brand, Air Fryer Hot & Spicy Cauliflower plus Air Fryer Spicy Italian Stuffed Mushrooms will debut.