Quest, part of The Simply Good Foods Company, is launching Quest Cheese Crackers in Cheddar Blast, a seasoned crunchy cracker with real cheese flavor. With 10g of protein and 5g of net carbs per serving, Quest Cheese Crackers are a savory addition to the portfolio of Quest products.

To celebrate the new product, Quest is teaming up with Steve Aoki, two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, DJ, producer, Dim Mak Records founder, and loyal Quest fan. Together with Aoki, Quest is launching the #QuestCheeseParty Challenge on TikTok. The Challenge asks consumers to duet with Aoki and show their biggest smile for a chance to win limited edition Dim Mak x Quest merchandise, Quest Cheese Cracker0s, and more.

"I'm often on the road performing all over the world, and I discovered Quest Protein Bars years ago because they were a tasty way to get protein in and fuel my busy lifestyle. I love their new Cheese Crackers as I can snack on these when I'm working and I get a satisfying cheesy crunch with protein to keep my energy up," said Steve Aoki. "I love bringing experiences to fans that incorporate music and authentic self-expression, which is why I'm so excited to kick off the #QuestCheeseParty Challenge."

To enter the Challenge, which begins today and ends on February 14, consumers should visit tiktok.com/@steveaoki and post a duet with Aoki, showing their cheesiest smile, and use the official hashtag #QuestCheeseParty. Consumers must tag @SteveAoki and @QuestNutrition in their post.

Official rules and details can be found at onaquest.co/questcheesepartyrules.

"Consumers are focusing on their nutrition and wellness goals, but still want that savory snacking experience," says Linda Zink, chief marketing officer at Simply Good Foods. "Quest is all about supporting consumers by delivering on taste, while also offering the macros they are seeking. We are excited to launch Quest Cheese Crackers, a cheesy option that satisfies this appetite for snacking, while providing a protein boost without a ton of net carbs."

Quest Cheese Crackers are available in 4-ct. multi-packs online at QuestNutrition.com and in-store at retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.