Quest and Atkins have launched new protein chips and well as a bevy of new bar flavors.

Quest Hot & Spicy Protein Chips offer 19g of protein and 4g of net carbs per serving, and are available at QuestNutrition.com, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The suggested retail price is $29.99 per box of 12.

Quest's new bars include:

Quest Coconutty Caramel Bites/Quest Coconutty Caramel Bars : The Bites and Bars combine a creamy chocolaty coating with a taste of a coconut flavored center and a caramel chew. Each bar is packed with 12g of protein, 1g of sugar, and 3g of net carbs. Each bite is packed with 5g of protein, less than 1g sugar, and 2g net carbs. The Bites and Bars can be found at QuestNutrition.com, Target, and Amazon, and retail for $10.99/box of bites; $33.48/box of bars

Quest Dipped Cookies & Cream Protein Bar: A new take on a Quest favorite: Cookies & Cream Protein Bar. The new dipped version is packed with cookie pieces and white chocolate chunks, dipped in a white chocolatey coating and finished with a chocolate drizzle. The bar packs 18g of protein, 3g of net carbs and 1g of sugar, and is available at QuestNutrition.com, Target, Walmart, Amazon. The SRP is $29.99 per box.

Atkins' new bars include: