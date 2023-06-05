Egan Food Technologies, a confectionery and baking process equipment manufacturer and service provider, has created a new role to support continued growth in the bar and bite equipment making category. The company is promoting Callan Sherd, an employee since 2018, into that role, with the title sales & product testing coordinator. In this position, Sherd will help customers automate their processes, with a focus on those who previously may have been hand-forming snack bars, confections, or baked goods.

Before Sherd worked in equipment manufacturing, he worked in fitness, training and rehabilitation. In that industry, he enjoyed supporting a variety of clients – from teaching group fitness classes to helping patients with disabilities achieve their health goals. His knowledge of the health and nutrition industry aided a 2018 pivot in his career, when he began working for Egan Food Technologies. He spent several years building equipment at the company’s Michigan headquarters and expanding his expertise in extruding, depositing, and bar forming equipment. In his new role as sales & product testing coordinator, Sherd will test customer recipes in the company’s lab and recommend equipment solutions.

Customers can reach Sherd for testing and equipment information at sherdc@eganfoodtech.com or 616-419-2788.