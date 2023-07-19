Thanks to a first-of-its-kind innovation from Pillsbury, consumers no longer have to wait for bananas to ripen to enjoy banana bread.

Pillsbury’s brand-new Banana Bread Batter is super easy to make. Just cut, squeeze, and bake. Made with real bananas, this shortcut to fresh, golden-brown banana bread is mess-free and ready in just 60–70 minutes.

Pillsbury Banana Bread Batter can be found at Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, and Publix now, as well as additional retailers nationwide later this month, for a suggested retail price of $6.74.

