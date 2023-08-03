Bamba Foods recently debuted its Plantain Chips, in four flavors: BBQ, Spicy, Sea Salt, and Original.

The plantain chips have no added sugar, and are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. They are made from freshly harvested plantains, and have 40% less fat than regular potato chips. Plantain chips offer more vitamins A and C compared to potato chips as well. The retail price is $1.70 per bag.

Bamba Foods launched in September 2022 and is a minority-owned company located in Columbia, MD. The company believes in using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to produce its plantain chips. Its recipe and cooking method ensures that its chips are crispy, savory, and sweet. As of April of this year, the company has its products in over 150 stores and restaurants, and can be purchased online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and BambaFoods.net.