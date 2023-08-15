Whether a casual night in or a big tailgate for the start of football season, charcuterie boards are all the rage. However, knowing which cheese and meats go together and how to arrange the items doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Hormel Foods' Columbus Craft Meats has released a Handcrafted Charcuterie Board, available as a pre-order through Walmart's deli department or as a grab-and-go option that requires assembly by the customer.

The new board offering is available exclusively at Walmart, and is perfect for hassle-free entertaining with everything consumers need to create a board included in one box.

The board ingredients include: